Williams (foot) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.
After missing Wednesday's game to manage his foot injury, Williams will be back on the floor Friday. The rising star has been playing at a high level over the last five games, averaging 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 70.8 percent from the field.
