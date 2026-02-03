Bridges notched nine points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 102-95 win over the Pelicans.

Bridges fell short of the mark once again, continuing what has been a rough month for fantasy managers. In 17 games during that time, he has averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game. With the roster largely healthy, it has been Bridges who has taken the biggest hit in terms of production. He remains a viable asset across most formats, albeit one with less upside than expected.