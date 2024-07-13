Salaun logged eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes in Saturday's 94-90 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Salaun is considered a long-term bet on upside for the Hornets. In the short term, the Hornets could utilize his wingspan, athleticism and defensive energy off the bench. While playing for Cholet in France in the 2023-24 season, the forward averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists.