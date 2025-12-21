Mann contributed three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 loss to Detroit.

Mann returned from a seven-game absence as a result of a knee injury, logging just 18 minutes in the loss. While he has once again flashed some upside thus far this season, Mann is simply too buried on the depth chart to have any real chance of putting up sustainable fantasy value. If and when LaMelo Ball misses time, Mann can be considered for streaming purposes.