Mann chipped in three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 10 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Hawks.

Mann remained in the rotation, albeit playing a minor role. With Collin Sexton having departed, and newly acquired Coby White sidelined with an ongoing calf issue, Mann could certainly remain in the rotation, at least for the short term. With that said, it doesn't appear as though he is going to see enough court time to warrant any serious attention outside of deeper fantasy formats.