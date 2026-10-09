Mann finished with six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 preseason victory over New York.

Mann struggled with his shot but provided solid rebounding and playmaking off the bench. The veteran guard also committed three turnovers, and his role in Washington's backcourt remains uncertain with Trae Young and several younger guards competing for opportunities. Mann could provide scoring and assists when given sufficient playing time, though consistent fantasy production may be difficult to achieve.