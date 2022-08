Besson agreed to a contract with Metropolitans 92 in France on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The French native has elected to stay home for the 2022-23 season where he'll play alongside Victor Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92. Besson averaged 13.9 points per game with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL prior to being selected by the Bucks as the 58th overall pick in the 2022 Draft.