Isiaha Mike: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Mike has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mike is declaring following his junior year at Southern Methodist. He was named to the 2020 All-ACC Third Team with averages of 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.7 minutes. Mike shot 37.7 percent from the field on 5.5 attempts per game as well, so he could act as a stretch four at the NBA level.