Smith declined his $5.4 million player option for 2024-25 on Friday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Smith saw an inconsistent role for the Pacers in 2023-24, averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes across 61 appearances, including 14 starts. However, the 23-year-old big man was largely left out of the team's rotation in the playoffs. Smith will now look to join a new team in free agency.