Jawun Evans: Not ready to play
Evans (hamstring) was ruled out Sunday in advance of the 905's game against the Nets.
Evans has been sidelined with hamstring issues on multiple occasions since the beginning of February and may be dealing with another aggravation of the injury. Through 33 appearances (16 starts) in the G League this season, Evans is averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...