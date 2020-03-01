Evans (hamstring) was ruled out Sunday in advance of the 905's game against the Nets.

Evans has been sidelined with hamstring issues on multiple occasions since the beginning of February and may be dealing with another aggravation of the injury. Through 33 appearances (16 starts) in the G League this season, Evans is averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes.