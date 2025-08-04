The Wizards waived Martin on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Martin spent most of the 2024-25 season on two-way deals, first with the Nets and then with the Wizards. He appeared in just 16 games at the NBA level and averaged 14.9 minutes per contest, with most of his playing time coming after the All-Star break, when Washington was holding out several key rotation players. The 21-year-old's two-way deal was a two-year contract that kept him on the books heading into 2025-26, but the Wizards will instead cut Martin loose to open up the two-way slot for another player. Martin will look to catch on with another team on a two-way pact or an Exhibit 10 deal prior to training camp.