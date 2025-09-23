default-cbs-image
The 76ers Tony Jones of The Athletic Martin on Tuesday.

Martin signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia on Sept. 22. After being waived a day later, he'll likely end up suiting up for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. The 20-year-old forward played in 16 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, splitting time between the Nets and Wizards, averaging 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range.

