Bailey could miss Opening Night against the Clippers on Wednesday due to the flu, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bailey, who is currently battling tendinitis in both knees, appears very iffy to suit up after missing multiple practices due to an illness. The Jazz are known for being overly cautious, and it sounds like the rookie is going to be held out. Fantasy managers can expect some clarity when the Jazz releases their official injury report Tuesday evening. If Bailey sits out, guys like Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams could see increased roles.