Jazz's Ace Bailey: Solid showing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bailey provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 115-111 victory over the Heat.
Bailey served as a solid contributor on the offensive end and has now put up 15-plus points in three of his last four outings. He was also more involved than usual on the glass, performing well above his 3.7 rebound-per-game season average. However, Bailey has been a bit shaky from beyond the arc recently, resulting in a 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) skid over this same four-game stretch.
