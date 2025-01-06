Sensabaugh racked up 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and three rebounds over 28 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 win over the Magic.

Sensabaugh was coming off a career-high 34-point effort in the 36-point win over the Heat on Saturday in the first leg of a back-to-back set, and he followed that up with another spectacular showing. Even though Sensabaugh's fantasy upside remains fairly low due to his bench role, he seems to be heating up of late after scoring at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances.