Sensabaugh (illness) tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound across 27 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 112-111 win over the Nets.

Sensabaugh was back in action for the Jazz after missing the team's previous three games with an illness. The second-year forward has now cleared 25 minutes in three straight appearances and is averaging 25.7 points on 56 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from three-point range during that span, but he's benefited from the Jazz being shorthanded in all of those contests. The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (back), Walker Kessler (rest), John Collins (hip), Keyonte George (heel), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Johnny Juzang (hand), and once Utah gets two or three of those players back, Sensabaugh will likely see his minutes and usage take a significant hit.