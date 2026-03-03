Jazz's Elijah Harkless: Joining starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harkless is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Harkless will make his first start of his career Monday, and he'll be tasked with slotting in for Lauri Markkanen (hip). Harkless has scored in double figures in back-to-back games off the bench and should be in store for a heavier workload Monday evening.
