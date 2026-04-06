site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-elijah-harkless-wont-play-vs-pelicans | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Elijah Harkless: Won't play vs. Pelicans
•
1 min read
Harkless (hamstring) is listed out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
Harkless will miss a fifth straight game while dealing with a left hamstring injury. His next opportunity to return to the hardwood will arrive Friday against Memphis.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories