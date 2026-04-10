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Jazz's Elijah Harkless: Downgraded to out
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RotoWire Staff
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Harkless (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harkless has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a sixth straight game. His final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday against the Lakers. Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler are candidates for increased roles in Utah's depleted backcourt.