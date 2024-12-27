Juzang recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Juzang sank three-plus three-pointers for the seventh time this season while delivering an efficient spark off the bench. The sharpshooter has carved out a consistent role in his third year, and he is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc through 25 regular-season appearances. Juzang has hit the double-digit mark in scoring in five of his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.