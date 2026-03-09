default-cbs-image
George has an illness and is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

George was a very late addition to the injury report, which is an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. Additionally, Isaiah Collier (illness) is also questionable. If the Jazz err on the side of caution, more minutes could be available for Elijah Harkless and Cody Williams.

