Jazz's Keyonte George: Paces Utah in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George tallied 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.
George led the Jazz with a team- and season-best 31 points. The 21-year-old point guard also tied the team high in three-pointers made, knocking down multiple triples for the fourth time in seven regular-season outings. During that span, he has recorded four games with at least 25 points and has yet to score fewer than 16.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Posts solid scoring night•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Fourth-year option exercised•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Career-best night at charity stripe•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Thrives in overtime win•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Records double-double in loss•