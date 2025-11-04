George tallied 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.

George led the Jazz with a team- and season-best 31 points. The 21-year-old point guard also tied the team high in three-pointers made, knocking down multiple triples for the fourth time in seven regular-season outings. During that span, he has recorded four games with at least 25 points and has yet to score fewer than 16.