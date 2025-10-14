Abmas (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

It's unclear whether Abmas was available to play against Dallas, and his final opportunity to suit up during the preseason will come Thursday against Portland. The 24-year-old signed a training camp contract with the Jazz last Monday but has yet to appear in a game for the team. He'll likely join the club's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, for the 2025-26 campaign.