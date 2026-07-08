Jazz's Max Abmas: Totals 15 points in SL win

Abmas registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Thunder.

Abmas was one of six Jazz players to score in double figures, knocking down three triples as part of a solid performance in the blowout win. The guard has been a productive contributor for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League over the past two seasons and will look to build on Tuesday's performance as the action shifts to the Las Vegas Summer League, with Utah's next game coming Thursday against the Wizards.