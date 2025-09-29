Hendricks (lower leg) is healthy and a full go for training camp, KSL Sports reports.

Hendricks' rehab went as planned, and he should be ready to rejoin Utah's rotation for his third season. Hendricks was limited to three appearances last year before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle. In his 43 games as a pro, the 2023 No. 9 overall pick has averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes. Hendricks has shown off intriguing 3-and-D potential, but minutes won't be easy to come by in a frontcourt group that also includes Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, Kyle Filipowski and Walker Kessler.