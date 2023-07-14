Hendricks (hamstring) won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Suns, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Hendricks has yet to make his Summer League debut but is reportedly making progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. The rookie forward will likely be a primary bench contributor in the Jazz's frontcourt in 2023-24.
