Hendricks (rest) will sit out of the Jazz's Salt Lake City Summer League matchup versus the Thunder on Tuesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Hendricks posted eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the club's Summer League opener against the Grizzlies. However, the 20-year-old will sit out Tuesday so the Jazz can see more from their draft picks Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. Hendricks had a decent rookie season with the club, during which he averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds across 21.4 minutes while shooting 45.0 percent from the field in 40 regular-season games. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the 76ers.