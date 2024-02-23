Kessler will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Kessler had made his way into the starting unit over Utah's final four games heading into the All-Star break, but he now finds himself back in the second unit. He'll be replaced by Taylor Hendricks in the first unit, and his value will dip in the reserve role.
