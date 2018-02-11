JeQuan Lewis: Explodes for 32

Lewis recorded 32 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during Saturday's loss to Long Island.

The VCU product exploded for a season high in points, topping the 30-point mark for the first time this season. Lewis has shown flashes of offensive potential but has been pretty inconsistent in his ability to score at a high rate thus far. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 assists per game.