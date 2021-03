Teske notched 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes in Thursday's win over Delaware.

Teske had lots of consistency problems during the regular season but came up big on offense in the final game of the campaign, as he was one of three Lakeland players that scored in double digits in the decisive game of the season.