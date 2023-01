Schakel tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist during Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Schakel scored in double figures for a third straight game, as the forward also reached the 20-point mark for a first time since Jan. 9. Schakel is averaging 13.3 points during the 2022-23 campaign.