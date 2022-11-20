The Wizards have waived Schakel and he's now a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Washington signed Devon Dotson to a two-way deal, so Schakel has been waived in order to make space in the roster. Schakel should continue to see time in the G League with Capital City, but he only made two appearances for the Wizards, both in October and tallying a combined six minutes in that span.