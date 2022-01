Gray recorded 24 points (10-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 111-103 loss to the Swarm.

Gray has come out firing to begin the second half of the G League season leading the team in scoring and was one of two players to top 20 points. However, it took him 25 shots to reach that number, having only hit 40.0 percent from the field.