Reaves (knee) logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 120-112 loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Reaves played in his first game since January. Now that the guard is available, he will continue being a substitute option behind Jalen Lecque and Jarrett Culver. That is not even considering Trevor Hudgins, who is currently part of the Houston Rockets' NBA roster.