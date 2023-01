Wallace finished with 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Even though Wallace struggled from the field, he still finished as the third-leading scorer for Ontario. However, he did showcase his defensive ability by being active in the passing lanes and finished with a team-high four steals.