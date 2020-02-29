Keith Wright: Claimed by Westchester
Wright was claimed off waivers by the G League Westchester Knicks on Friday.
Wright last appeared in the G League during the 2016-17 season. He saw 26.7 minutes per game and averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
