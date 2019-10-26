Kerwin Roach: Picked 22nd in G League Draft

The Westchester Knicks selected Roach 22nd overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Roach compiled a career-best 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while adding 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior at Texas last season. He typically does most of he scored more than half of his points inside the arc last season, but he did show an increased willingness to take the deep shot, attempting a career-high 152 shots from three.