Plowden finished Saturday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Plowden recently rejoined the parent club after another stint with the Stockton affiliate. The move appears to be Sacramento's first acknowledgment of the lost season, and it's taking a look at its inventory as it looks to the future. The Bowling Green product has bounced among several different teams since going undrafted in 2022, but he's developed his skills in G League competition and landed with a squad that's building a youthful core alongside a solid group of veterans.