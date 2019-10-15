Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Done for night
Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jazz due to a sore lower back, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This doesn't appear to be a significant injury for Fox, but the team will shut him down as a precaution. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
