Fox (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Fox was listed in the starting lineup for Thursday's game but was a late scratch and will miss a third straight exhibition Monday. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the Spurs have made no indication that the veteran point guard is in danger of missing Opening Night. For what it's worth, the Spurs are resting most of their regulars, including their expected starting lineup for Monday's game.