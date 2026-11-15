Fox (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Fox has been dealing with left hip tightness recently, and it will finally force him to miss his first game of the season. He's playing 28.6 minutes a night, the lowest since his 27.8 mark during his rookie campaign in 2017, en route to averages of 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers across 13 games in 2026-27. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will likely handle the majority of ball-handling duties, while Julian Champagnie would be the top candidate to start in place of Fox.