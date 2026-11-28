Fox chipped in 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 99-96 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran point guard missed the prior two games with a bruised shin, and Fox didn't seem to have figured anything out while he was sidelined. He's struggled even when healthy in November, scoring more than 12 points just twice in 11 appearances while averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.0 steals and shooting a miserable 18.8 percent from three-point range. The Spurs' offense is flowing through Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, and Fox doesn't seem able to find a role he's comfortable in when he's not the primary ball-handler.