Fox produced 44 points (16-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 win over the Warriors.

Although Fox's services were no longer needed in the fourth quarter, it was evident that coach Luke Walton was pushing Fox to reach his career-high. Fox continues to mature as a team leader, and a shot of confidence like Thursday's win is a great benefit. Fox's production has experienced a lot of fluctuation this season, but he's come around recently, averaging 30.6 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past nine games.