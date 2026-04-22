Fox provided 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a concussion and will undergo further testing Wednesday, putting his status for Game 3 in jeopardy. If Wembanyama is unable to play Friday, Fox will almost certainly see a bump in usage for the Spurs.