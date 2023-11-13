Fox (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Despite participating in Sunday's practice, which included a 5-on-5 scrimmage, Fox was still initially listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup. However, the All-Star guard kept trending in the right direction after participating fully in the team's morning shootaround Monday and will now test the ankle during pregame warmups. Fox has missed five straight games due to the sprained ankle, so he may face some limitations if he's ultimately cleared to suit up versus Cleveland.