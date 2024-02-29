Fox (knee) is questionable for Friday's game in Minnesota.

Fox sat out Wednesday's game due to the knee issue, which resulted in Davion Mitchell drawing the start, and he finished with five points, three assists, one rebound, one three-pointer and one steal over 15 minutes. However, it was Chris Duarte who came through with the more impressive stat line in 26 minutes off the bench, as he ended his evening with 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, four triples, two steals and two swats. If Fox is forced to miss another game, Duarte would make sense as a deep-league streamer.