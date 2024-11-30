DeRozan (back) logged a full practice Saturday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

DeRozan missed the Kings' last two games after experiencing inflammation in his lower back muscles following Monday's game against the Thunder. However, the fact that he logged a full practice Sunday is a good sign of his potential availability to face the Spurs. DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.