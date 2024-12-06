DeRozan accumulated 26 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

DeRozan didn't have his best performance from an efficiency perspective, but he still led the Kings in scoring in what turned out to be a tight loss. DeRozan has adjusted well into the Kings' offensive scheme and he's been hitting the 20-point mark regularly, doing so in three of his last four contests and in 13 of his 18 appearances in the campaign.