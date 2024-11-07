DeRozan posted 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Raptors.

DeRozan has now scored 20-plus points in each of his first eight games with the Kings, breaking a record set by Chris Webber 25 years ago. The Kings are getting exactly what they ordered with DeRozan, who is one of the most consistent players in the league at the moment. Over eight games, he's averaging 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals.