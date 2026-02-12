Carter will start Wednesday against the Jazz, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Russell Westbrook (ankle), Zach LaVine (finger) and Malik Monk (illness) are all unavailable for Wednesday's game, so Carter will draw the first start of his career. The rookie has been heating up over the past three games, churning out averages of 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest, so he's worth a look as a potential streamer in deep leagues with the increased opportunity Wednesday evening.